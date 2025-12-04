SEA.AI Powers Optical Situational Awareness on Naval USV

SEA.AI’s optical situational awareness system, Watchkeeper, is now fully integrated into the USV12, a 12-meter Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) developed by VN Maritime and Havelsan, in collaboration with Piloda Defence and VN Maritime Shipyard.

The USV12 is a naval platform that can be configured for either crewed or fully autonomous operations. Based on the patented Rafnar ÖK Hull, the USV12 offers exceptional stability and safety, even in challenging sea conditions and at speeds up to 40 knots, says SEA.AI.

The USV12 is designed for real-world missions across defense, maritime security, and search and rescue.

Watchkeeper enables real-time detection and classification of radar-invisible or non-cooperative objects, including small boats, fast-moving or low-profile floating hazards, and individuals in the water.

Fully integrated into the USV12’s mission and control architecture, Watchkeeper enhances autonomous and crew-optional navigation in low-visibility, high-traffic, or GPS- and AIS-denied maritime environments. It enables reliable object tracking and visual detection even at night, providing real-time alerts for collision risks or perimeter breaches, supporting both navigation safety and mission-specific surveillance tasks.



