Allsalt Maritime Expands in US and Singapore

Marine shock mitigation technology provider Allsalt Maritime Corporation announced Thursday it has opened new sales and support offices in the U.S. and Singapore in response to market growth in the commercial and recreational boating industries.

Victoria, B.C.-based Allsalt Maritime, owner of the Shoxs and Kinetix brands, said its new U.S. office is located in Edgewater, Fla., and will be led by newly appointed brand development and U.S. managing director Lisa Wood, a marketing and business development professional with more than 20 years of experience managing brands such as Stanley, Continental Tire and ARB 4x4 Accessories.

"Shock mitigation is a growing trend in the recreational boat market as boaters seek more comfort on the water. Allsalt will be well-positioned on the U.S. East Coast to support builders and boaters in the region," said Ray Cao, President and CEO of Allsalt Maritime. "Our U.S. team will also be able to provide focused and direct support to our existing customers in the US military and state maritime security agencies."

Allsalt Maritime Asia was established in Singapore in October 2020, and will be led by Andy Toh, director of sales for Asia. Toh, a marine industry veteran with business development experience at Seakeeper, AMI Marine and Imtech Marine, will manage the Asia office and oversee the expansion of OEM and dealer relationships in the region.

"As maritime agencies in the Asian region increasingly turn to shock mitigation technology to protect their human assets, Allsalt will be able to deliver suspension seating and software solutions proven to perform in the most demanding offshore conditions," Cao said.

Allsalt Maritime, previously known as CDG Coast Dynamics Group, established a regional office in Dorset, U.K. in 2019 to support customers in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

"Our commitment to safer transit in the marine environment can now develop on a worldwide scale like never before," Cao said. "We intend to operate with a global mindset to ensure our clients enjoy the highest quality products as well as engage on a local level to deliver timely service and support."