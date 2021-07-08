Allseas Installs New Module on Buzzard Platform Complex in North Sea

Offshore installation firm Allseas said Thursday its giant Pioneering Spirit vessel had delivered another payload of what is a busy 2021 lift campaign.

Namely, the flagship catamaran has recently delivered the new module for CNOOC International’s Buzzard Phase II development in the North Sea’s Outer Moray Firth, east of Scotland.

The 516-tonne unit was loaded onboard directly from the Worley Rosenberg fabrication facility in Stavanger, Norway, transported to the field, and subsequently installed on the southwest corner of the Buzzard production platform for hook up and commissioning.

Housing process, utilities, and controls equipment, the 27 m long, 18 m tall topsides module is part of an expansion of the existing Buzzard field development.

"The Buzzard job follows two topsides removals in the Irish Sea, the installation of a 105-km gas pipeline in Danish waters and a jacket removal in Norwegian waters. Next up is Pioneering Spirit’s maiden offshore wind platform installation job", Allseas said.