DOF Bags Multiple Vessel Deals with Petrobras in Brazil

Norwegian offshore supply vessel owner DOF Group has secured seven new contract extensions with Petrobras for its offshore support vessels (OSVs) in Brazil, valued over $160 million.

Five of DOF's Brazilian-flagged anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels, all with ROVs on board, including Skandi Fluminense, Skandi Paraty, Skandi Angra, Skandi Urca and Skandi Iguaçu, have had their current contracts with Petrobras extended until the first quarter of 2027.

The new four-year contracts for the five vessels that were signed and announced in May-June 2025 with original planned start in the first quarter of 2026 have had commencement postponed until the start of 2027, with all other terms and conditions unchanged, meaning that the new contracts will run until the first quarter of 2031.

Petrobras and DOF have in addition agreed to extend the two current RSV contracts for the vessels Skandi Chieftain and Skandi Olympia with new duration until the end of 2026.

The start of the new four-year contracts for Skandi Chieftain and Skandi Olympia signed and announced in October 2025 will thus be postponed until the start of 2027.