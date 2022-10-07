Allseas' Vessel Trio Goes Hybrid with Kongsberg Maritime Help

Allseas is fitting its pipelay vessels Solitaire and Audacia, as well as the multi-purpose vessel Fortitude, with hybrid power technology from Kongsberg Maritime.

The offshore installation firm says that vessel hybridization is key to its strategy to minimize the impact on the environment by optimizing efficiency and reducing emissions across its operations.

"Energy storage technology optimizes energy and load-sharing capability. Batteries store energy when demand is low and deliver it back when demand increases, shaving peaks in power demand. The result is optimal engine loading with improved fuel efficiency and reduced running hours." the company said.

“We are committed to being one of the first offshore energy contractors to operate vessels in hybrid mode during installation and construction activities,” says Wouter Roelofsen, Sustainability Co-ordinator, who, according to his Linkedin info, joined Allseas in April 2022.

“The complex nature of our offshore operations requires state-of-the-art DP3 systems powered by a diesel-electric configuration. Hybrid power will reduce our fuel consumption, which translates to significant emissions and cost savings.”

According to Allseas, the use of hybrid systems will deliver additional flexibility as Allseas adapts to alternative technologies, allowing for green fuels and future power sources such as solar or fuel cells. Built-in shore power connections for while the vessels are in port means further emissions reduction will be realized when the infrastructure allows, Allseas says.

The offshore installation firm has cited analysis that shows that optimized energy efficiency, hybrid power, and shore plug-in have the potential to reduce emissions across the fleet by up to 20% compared with current diesel-electric propulsion.

Solitaire, which Allseas describes as one of the world’s largest and most sophisticated pipelay vessels, will be the first vessel to be fitted with Kongsberg’s PowerAllocator energy storage solution.

PowerAllocator allows the engines to run at increased fuel efficiency and enables full flexibility in power system setups. Energy storage is available for spinning reserve and power peak load smoothing for all main redundancy groups in both open and closed bus operations, Allseas said.

Audacia and Fortitude will each be fitted with dual-feed Energy Storage Systems (ESS). The new systems will be installed in 2023. Hybrid solutions for other vessels in the fleet are under development, Allseas said.