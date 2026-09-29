ALMACO Group Completes Modernization on Board Harmony of the Seas Cruise Ship

ALMACO Group has successfully completed a modernization project onboard Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas during the ship's scheduled drydock at Navantia Shipyard in Cádiz, Spain. The project was completed in May 2026.

The project included the addition of new stateroom areas in the forward part of the ship, as well as the conversion of existing public spaces into accommodation. The work was executed within a demanding schedule and a complex operating environment, requiring detailed planning and close coordination with all project stakeholders.

ALMACO's scope covered the construction of a new forward accommodation block comprising seven panoramic suites and 21 staterooms. In addition, areas of the two-deck level Wonderland restaurant were converted into accommodation areas, adding 29 new staterooms. A noise reduction ceiling was also installed in the Music Hall located below the new cabin area.

Project preparation lasted approximately seven months and included design and engineering, procurement, planning, and coordination with the owner and other contractors. Harmony of the Seas arrived in Cádiz in April for a drydock period of 44 days. During execution, ALMACO deployed up to 240 personnel on site and managed the delivery of approximately 86 TEUs of material to Cádiz.