AlphaMidiCourse Mk2 Gyro Compass Upgraded

The newly introduced AlphaMidiCourse Mk2 is an updated version of the AlphaMidiCourse gyro compass introduced in 2015. It has received an internal upgrade to meet the mandatory IMO Resolution MSC.302(87) Performance standards for Bridge Alert Management.

The control box has also been physically modified with three indicators that would allow the user to see which error message is indicated according to these BAM regulations. In addition, the interior has also been updated, as the main circuit board is now equipped with connectors, which is beneficial for installation and service technicians.

In addition, the digital steering indicator AlphaHeading+ is now also approved as part of the system.