Marine Link
Friday, May 19, 2017

Alphatron Inks Service Deal with Unix Line

May 19, 2017

Photo: Alphatron Marine

Photo: Alphatron Marine

Alphatron Marine said it has signed a shore based maintenance contract with Singapore’s Unix Line Pte Ltd, supporting all navigation and communication onboard its fleet of 42 vessels.

 
Unix Line is a ship management company specializing in the operation of chemical tankers. For many decades, it has been a customer of marine electronics producer JRC equipment and through the premium service contract, Alphatron will offer response to unexpected interventions and breakdowns. 
 
The chemical tankers are fitted with mainly JRC bridge equipment which Alphatron Marine has many years of experience of installing and supporting these and other high tech navigation and communication equipment onboard. Among others, the premium service contract includes 24/7 pro-active vessel monitoring and helpdesk support, yearly health checks, dedicated service coordination team, annual surveys for GMDSS equipment and VDR and worldwide coverage of service stations.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News