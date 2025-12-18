Oshima Bulk Carrier Design Earns ClassNK Approval for Alternative Fuels

Japan’s ClassNK has issued an approval in principle (AiP) for a bulk carrier concept developed by Oshima Shipbuilding that is designed to be ready for multiple alternative fuels, including ammonia, methanol and liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS).

The approval confirms the technical feasibility of the vessel from a regulatory and safety perspective and reflects growing industry efforts to future-proof newbuilds amid tightening emissions rules.

The concept design was reviewed in line with ClassNK’s updated Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels, including the Alternative Fuel Ready Annex, which sets out requirements for vessels that are not initially built to operate on alternative fuels but are designed and partially equipped for future conversion.

Requirements for OCCS-ready notations were also assessed under the classification society’s Guidelines for Onboard CO2 Capture and Storage Systems.

ClassNK said it reviewed the design against the relevant guidelines and issued the AiP after confirming compliance with the prescribed technical and safety requirements.