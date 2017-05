Related News

Electric Boat Bags US Submarine Contract

The U.S Navy has awarded General Dynamics Electric Boat a $95.5 million contract modification to continue development of the Common Missile Compartment for the U.S.

USS Carl Vinson Pilot Ejects Safely at Sea

A pilot safely ejected and was quickly recovered by a helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4 aboard USS…

Lamprell Delivers 9th Jackup Drill Rig to NDC

Lamprell announced the completion of construction of Al Lulu, the final jackup drilling rig in a series of nine delivered…

Norway’s New Oceanographic Icebreaker Launched

A new oceanographic icebreaker being built for the Norwegian government has been launched at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Muggiano, La Spezia.

TUMSAT: More than a Rowing School

Philippine-born Ananya Surangpimol won a prestigious scholarship to Japan in 1971 and, after a year of intensive Japanese…

Nimitz Strike Group Successfully Completes COMPTUEX

The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 successfully completed its final pre-deployment assessment, Composite…

Santos Express Delivered to Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd’s newest containership Santos Express was recently delivered in South Korea. The 10,500 TEU capacity, 333 meter long ship is the final of five vessels in the Valparaíso Express class.

US, Egypt Begin Eagle Salute 2017

The U.S. Navy with the Egyptian Naval Forces commenced exercise Eagle Salute 2017 in the Red Sea. Eagle Salute 2017 incorporates Eagle Response 2017…