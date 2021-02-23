American Cruise Lines Adds Sixth Ship to Pacific Northwest

American Cruise Lines now has six ships in the Pacific Northwest for 2021, with four of them operating on the Columbia and Snake Rivers.

One of the line’s riverboats American Harmony completed its recent journey from the East Coast to the Pacific Northwest via the Panama Canal. The newest addition to American’s Columbia River fleet comes at the same time that the line is preparing to introduce two more new riverboats to the Mississippi River.

Upon arrival in Astoria, Ore., American Harmony joined modern series sister-ship American Song, along with two of the line’s classic paddlewheelers, American Pride and Queen of the West. All four riverboats will remain in Astoria to complete final preparations for the 2021 season. American’s cruises on the Columbia and Snake Rivers explore from the mouth of the Pacific in Astoria, to the country’s deepest canyon in Clarkston, Wash.

In anticipation of a return of cruising, American Cruise Lines says it is planning a record number of cruises for personalized explorations around the country in 2021.

American will introduce its fifth modern riverboat and 14th ship in early 2022, following the 2021 debuts of American Jazz and American Melody on the Mississippi River.