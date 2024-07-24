American Cruise Lines' New Coastal Cat Completes Sea Trials

American Cruise Lines' third new Coastal Cat cruise ship, American Liberty, has completed sea trials and is gearing up to sail its inaugural cruise in August.

The 100-passenger American Liberty, built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Md., is the newest ship in American’s ongoing Project Blue series of 12 new small ships for river and coastal cruising in the U.S. Several more ships in the series are already under construction, including the fourth Coastal Cat, American Legend, which is set to begin cruising in November 2024, plus four more Patriot Class ships.

“American Liberty is the newest ship in our fleet, reflecting our ongoing commitment to building small innovative ships for America’s rivers and coasts,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines, operator of a 100% U.S. flagged fleet of riverboats and small cruise ships.

American Liberty will commence its maiden cruise on August 15, sailing roundtrip from Providence, R.I., along the company’s New England Islands itinerary. The cruise also visits: New Bedford, Nantucket, & Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.; and Block Island, Newport, & Bristol, RI. In addition to this summer New England itinerary, American Liberty will sail a slate of U.S. itineraries along the East Coast throughout 2024.

Accommodating 100 passengers, American Liberty has four decks and showcases the same catamaran bow as previous sister ships. It features private balcony accommodations, including single and double-occupancy staterooms as well as suites. American Liberty also offers indoor and outdoor lounges, a main restaurant, casual café and fitness center.