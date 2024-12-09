Fincantieri Foundation Appoints New Leaders, Launches History Book

Fincantieri has re-launched the Fincantieri Foundation as part of its commitment to building a more inclusive world by bridging the past and the future.

Established in March 2008, the Fincantieri Foundation is committed to the protection of the unique heritage of documents and artefacts related to civil and military shipbuilding, an "industrial archaeology" that also represents a cultural legacy for the country.

The new era begins with the appointment of a new Board of Directors, chaired by Fincantieri Foundation President Fausto Recchia and comprising Alessandra Battaglia, Loretana Cortis, Lorenza Pigozzi and Claudio Sforza.

The re-launch has been marked by the creation of a book series edited by Roberto Giulianelli, Professor of Economic History at the Marche Polytechnic University. The preview volume “Fondazione Fincantieri. A Journey Through the History of Italian Shipbuilding” was presented at a ceremony in Rome. It relates the history of the industry from its birth during the unity of Italy up until today in five volumes, one for each period, while pointing out the major role Fincantieri played over more than two centuries.

"Fincantieri's strength lies in the balance between deep roots and lush foliage, just like a healthy tree," said Pierroberto Folgiero, Fincantieri's CEO and General Manager. "With over 230 years of history, we are building the future with the pride of those who have been able to evolve every day, translating the past into innovation. The Fincantieri Foundation allows us to recount not only our roots, but also the greatness of our foliage and our ambition to make it grow further, projecting ourselves towards a sustainable future that can weather any storm."

The Fincantieri Foundation has embarked on a path to preserve the heritage of Italian shipbuilding through the digitization of historical archives, the creation of an interactive and multimedia museum to offer the public an immersive experience in the history of Italian shipbuilding, and the setting up of a new exhibition hall dedicated to the history of Fincantieri at the Monfalcone Shipbuilding Museum (MuCa), developed in collaboration with the municipality.

The Foundation also works to promote technological progress and cultural development in the maritime sector: hence the establishment of study programs, workshops and scholarships with institutional, academic and research partners. Together with the Centro Alti Studi per la Difesa, the Foundation has set up a prize for the best research project submitted by PhD students, dedicated to the memory of the recently deceased Fincantieri Chairman, General Claudio Graziano.

The Fincantieri Foundation has already launched Italian language courses in the Monfalcone and Sestri Ponente shipyards in cooperation with the Dante Alighieri Association, designed to foster the cultural integration and social solidarity of foreign workers employed in the Group's shipyards. The high number of participants led to the extension of the program with other courses, strengthening the Foundation's commitment to promoting intercultural dialogue and social cohesion in the communities where Fincantieri operates.



