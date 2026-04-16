American Energy LNG Carrier Marks Anniversary with Ops to Puerto Rico

Crowley marked one year of operations of American Energy, the first U.S.-flagged liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier dedicated to serving Puerto Rico.

Since its first delivery in March 2025, American Energy has transported more than 2 million cubic meters (approximately 549 million gallons) of U.S.-sourced LNG to Puerto Rico, providing enough energy to power about 1.2 million homes on the island for a year. The delivered volume also represents a reduction of carbon emissions by nearly 30% compared to diesel.

“I want to congratulate Crowley on achieving this milestone, marking the first anniversary of LNG deliveries to Puerto Rico by the vessel American Energy, a U.S.-flagged service dedicated to supplying our power needs,” said Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón of Puerto Rico. “Crowley’s efforts help to strengthen our energy sector’s resiliency and to support jobs and investment in a partnership to ensure safe, affordable electricity for our people. We will always support such initiatives that advance Puerto Rico’s energy security and economic growth.”

In addition to contributing to Puerto Rico’s energy resilience, American Energy has played a role in strengthening the U.S. mariner workforce over the past year. The vessel has employed 90 U.S. mariners, including 16 cadets and apprentices, with nearly 20% from Puerto Rico, helping to expand maritime career pathways and support the island’s skilled workforce.

American Energy builds on Crowley’s more than 70-year commitment to Puerto Rico and its long standing role in supporting the island’s energy and logistics needs. Through a multiyear partnership with global energy company Naturgy, the vessel delivers LNG to the EcoEléctrica power generation facility in Peñuelas, helping provide a steady supply of energy that supports homes, businesses and critical infrastructure.

Alongside its LNG carrier operations, Crowley operates a full service cargo terminal in San Juan, supporting container ships and roll on/roll off barges, including two LNG fueled vessels, along with integrated logistics services. The company also supplies approximately 94 million gallons of LNG annually to industries across Puerto Rico from its LNG Loading Terminal in Peñuelas and provides transportation through ISO tank containers.