American Industries Leveraging 5G Advantages

The National Association of Manufacturers and CTIA has released a new joint report highlighting the key role 5G is playing in manufacturing in America.

The report, "How 5G Is Modernizing Manufacturing," explores how manufacturers and wireless providers are leveraging robust commercial 5G networks to fuel the Manufacturing 4.0 movement and make American factories safer, more efficient, and more innovative.

The wireless and manufacturing sectors are working together to leverage 5G's unprecedented speeds, low latency and high capacity to power new innovations—particularly through the use of AI.

According to the NAM's Manufacturing Leadership Council's 2025 Future of Manufacturing Project Survey, "Shaping the AI-Powered Factory of the Future," more than half of manufacturers already use AI in their operations, with 61% expecting investment in AI will increase by 2027.

The report features examples of how 5G is transforming manufacturing, including by Cummins, Newport News Shipbuilding, General Motors, Rockwell Automation, Ericsson and Samsung.

Verizon deployed a 5G network at Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS), a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, that makes aircraft carriers and submarines for the U.S. Navy. NNS is using the private network to test augmented and virtual reality for use in shipbuilding design and employee training.

The private network enhances shipyard security both through its exclusivity and through the ease of deploying security updates in real time with 5G, key in a business that relies on classified information.

NNS also seeks to use the network for autonomous robots and machine learning tools.

Boston Consulting Group has estimated that 5G networks will add $1.5T in GDP and 4.5M in jobs to America's economy this decade alone.



