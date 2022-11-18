All American Marine to Build Patrol Boat for Calif. Fish and Wildlife

Bellingham, Wash. shipbuilder All American Marine, Inc. (AAM) announced it has been awarded a contract to build an new 74’ patrol vessel for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

CDFW manages California's diverse fish, wildlife and plant resources, and the habitats upon which they depend, and its Law Enforcement Division protects California natural resources and provides public safety. The agency will use the new aluminum catamaran for patrolling state and international waters along the California Coast.

The 74’ x 27.5’ (OAL) twin engine, fixed propeller patrol vessel will be built to USCG standards.

The hydrofoil assisted vessel, from Teknicraft Design, will combine innovative design features critical to modern maritime law enforcement and is based on the All American Marine built Captain Murchison, built for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, AAM said.

Integrated into the stern of the vessel will be Teknicraft’s Rapid RHIB launching and retrieval system, which increases safety and reduces the time and manpower required to deploy the vessels’ rigid hull inflatable boat. It will allow for deployment and retrieval in under 1 minute.

Additional vessel features include a complete advanced electronics package which contains a FLIR M400 XR High resolution Thermal Imaging video with tracking to assist with patrol duties along Coastal California.

The semi-displacement catamaran hull for this vessel was developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand. The design integrates a Teknicraft hull shape and is complemented by Teknicraft’s signature integration of a wave piercer between the catamaran sponsons to break up wave action and ensure reduced drag.

With 2,000-gallon total fuel capacity, the efficient vessel will be able to achieve long-range performance, AAM said.

Ron Wille, President & COO of All American Marine. “Our key mission is to build the most technologically advanced vessels in the world, and we have already started working on this state-of-the-art patrol vessel.”