All American Marine to Build Second Glacier and Wildlife Tour Vessel

All American Marine (AAM) is currently constructing a sister ship to the Chugach Express for Phillips Cruises & Tours.

Building on the proven performance of the Chugach Express, the new high-speed, long-range eco-tour vessel will operate daily in Prince William Sound and be homeported in Whittier, Alaska.

Developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design, this 84.5’ x 30.7’ aluminum passenger vessel features a semi-displacement catamaran hull.

Equipped with a propulsion package comprised of four MJP 350X Waterjets, powered by quad Scania DI16 082M engines, each rated at 800 mhp, this new vessel is being built around achieving optimal performance and reliability.

The sister ship will incorporate Teknicraft Design’s signature hull geometry, including its wave-piercing bow and patented hydrofoil-assisted catamaran design. Engineered to reduce drag and soften the ride, the hull form is designed to minimize wake wash while improving fuel economy and passenger comfort—particularly in the variable sea conditions common to Prince William Sound. The integrated hydrofoil system reduces power demand at service speed, allowing for lower fuel consumption, reduced operating costs, and improved performance when fully loaded.

Constructed to US Coast Guard (USCG) Subchapter T classification standards, this sister ship will feature a 1600-gallon fuel capacity, facilitating fuel-efficient and extended daily operations.

The vessel will have a capacity of up to 150 passengers. Designed with passenger comfort in mind, the vessel will feature spacious, fully enclosed seating across two decks, large viewing windows, and ample exterior areas for wildlife viewing. Interior amenities include premium seating, tables, and modern conveniences throughout, while full accessibility on the main deck ensures a welcoming experience for all passengers.

“After seeing how the Chugach Express performs in real-world service, moving forward with a sister ship felt like a very natural next step,” said Casey Neumann, Managing Partner of Phillips Cruises & Tours. “The vessel has truly exceeded our expectations, from ride quality and speed to fuel efficiency and the overall guest experience. Working with All American Marine and Teknicraft has been seamless, and we’re excited to add another vessel of this caliber to our fleet.”



