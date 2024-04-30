All American Marine Delivers Hydrofoil-Assisted Tour Vessel to Phillips Glaciers

Bellingham, Wash. shipbuilder All American Marine (AAM) has delivered a new high-speed and long-range eco-tour vessel to Phillips Cruises and Tours. The vessel will operate daily in Prince William Sound and will be based out of Whittier, Alaska

Developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand, the Chugach Express boasts an 84.5’ x 30.7’ semi-displacement aluminum catamaran hull.

The new sightseeing vessel integrates the signature Teknicraft Design symmetrical and asymmetrical combined hull shape, bow wave piercer, and a patented hydrofoil-assisted hull design. The hull and hull components are designed to break up wave action and ensure reduced drag while enhancing passenger comfort. The main foil action reduces the power needed to maintain service speed; therefore, fuel consumption and running costs are reduced while enhancing the ride’s softness, especially in choppy seas. The hydrofoil system consists of the main foil spanning the tunnel at the keel, forward of the center of gravity position and two cantilever-type stern foils. The lift produced by the hydrofoil reduces the hull resistance while increasing speed and load-bearing capability.

Equipped with a propulsion package comprising of MJP 350X waterjets, powered by quad Scania DI16 082M engines rated at 800 mhp, the Chugach Express features a fuel capacity of 1,200 gallons and is expected to achieve average fully laden cruise speed of 32+ knots.

The vessel is constructed to U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Subchapter T classification standards, with capacity to accommodate 150 passengers.

Onboard the vessel, there are 150 fully enclosed seats with tables between 2 decks with dual pane windows, as well as exterior seating and standing room for nature viewing. Interior amenities include Beurteaux seats and electrical outlets with USB plugs at every table. The entire main deck, including the bow, has wheelchair access, and the main deck cabin includes wheelchair-designated seating locations. There is a full galley and bar in the main deck cabin.

“I am excited to report that we have completed another vessel that has exceeded our anticipated fully laden performance metrics on the water.” stated Nic de Waal, Principal and Owner of Teknicraft Design.

“With the delivery of the Chugach Express from All American Marine, we’re thrilled to embark on this new chapter for our business. Working with the in-house design/build operation of Teknicraft and All American was seamless. We’re already impressed by how well the vessel performs, and we can’t wait to enhance our guests’ experiences and ensure our company operates efficiently and sustainably.” stated Casey Neumann, Managing Partner, Phillips Cruises and Tours

“At All American Marine, we are committed to forging win-win partnerships with every customer. Our unwavering commitmentlies in enhancing their business operations by crafting high-quality vessels at fair and competitive prices, all while providing steadfast support.” affirmed Ron Wille, President & COO of All American Marine. “The exceptional combination of Scania engines and MJP waterjets, coupled with the proven superiority of the Teknicraft hull demonstrated exceptional performance during our sea trials. We are thrilled to enhance the Phillips Cruises and Tours fleet, ensuring a superior passenger experience that will stand the test of time.”