American Maritime Partnership Congratulates Over 1,100 Graduates of U.S. Maritime Academies

The American Maritime Partnership (AMP), the voice of the domestic maritime industry, congratulates the more than 1,100 graduates from America’s maritime academies who make up the Class of 2025. These graduates now join the 650,000 men and women of the American maritime workforce.

The 2025 graduates hail from the seven maritime academies in the United States: the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (Kings Point, NY), State University of New York (SUNY) Maritime College (Fort Schuyler, NY), California Maritime Academy (Vallejo, CA), Great Lakes Maritime Academy (Traverse City, MI), Maine Maritime Academy (Castine, ME), Massachusetts Maritime Academy (Buzzards Bay, MA) and Texas A&M Maritime Academy (Galveston, TX).

Following graduation, many will serve aboard vessels in the domestic fleet, which includes more than 40,000 container ships, freighters, tankers, offshore supply vessels, dredges, tugboats, towboats and barges. Others will contribute their skills to U.S. shipbuilding and repair yards, helping design and construct the next generation of American vessels. Additionally, some will serve in uniform, joining the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, or other branches of the military.

To sail as licensed merchant marine officers, graduates must pass a rigorous U.S. Coast Guard examination process, including three days of testing and mastery of complex technical knowledge. Their training combines classroom learning with hands-on experience aboard training ships, like the new U.S.-built National Security Multi-Mission Vessels, and commercial vessels operating under the U.S. flag.