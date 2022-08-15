American Offshore Services Hires Romano as Vessel Superintendent

American Offshore Services said it has hired Michael Romano as vessel superintendent focused on new building and operations as the Massachusetts-based crew transfer vessel owner/operator ramps up to support America's burgeoning offshore wind industry.

Romano graduated summa cum laude from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in 2014. Since graduation, he has earned his Master Unlimited license sailing on a variety of vessels supporting offshore oil and gas. Romano has also gained vessel management experience in his previous marine operations role.

Formed in 2020, AOS is a joint venture formed between European CTV operator Northern Offshore Services (NOS) and U.S. offshore logistics company SEA.O.G Offshore to provide services to the U.S. offshore wind industry.

In November 2021, AOS ordered its first four CTVs from Warren, R.I. shipbuilder Blount Boats.