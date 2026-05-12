AMI Marine Receives Panama Approvals for SMIDS Pro GNSS Speed Log

AMI Marine has passed approvals for their ACP (Panama Canal Authority) Non‑Portable Piloting Aid (NPU) option for the SMIDS Pro GNSS Speed Log system.

These new approvals further strengthen the SMIDS Pro portfolio and confirm its suitability for vessels requiring reliable, compliant, and future‑ready speed and distance measurement solutions.

This next‑generation system introduces new features, including:

High‑precision GNSS‑based speed and distance measurement, and heading

Enhanced operational reliability and performance, even in challenging environments

Modernized architecture designed for ease of integration and long-term support

Flexible upgrade path, allowing operators of all vessel sizes to transition smoothly from legacy SMIDS systems.

For existing SMIDS customers the upgrade pathway has been designed to minimize installation effort while delivering substantial improvements in capability, compliance, and overall vessel performance.