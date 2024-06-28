Amogy, Mitsubishi Conclude Ammonia Tech Study for Maritime Applications

Amogy and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding (MSB), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, have completed the feasibility study on using their technologies across ammonia-powered shipping and shipbuilding value chain.

The feasibility study focused on collaboration concept designs of onboard hydrogen production and utilization with Amogy's ammonia-cracking technology and Mitsubishi Ammonia Supply and Safety System (MAmmoSS).

Amogy and MSB concluded a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to undertake feasibility studies on an ammonia fuel supply system, with the aim of contributing to a new target set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) of net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the maritime industry by or around 2050.

The studies were conducted by the two companies to confirm the feasibility of two collaboration concept designs - a power train combining ammonia cracking and hydrogen fuel cell for ships - a hydrogen supply facility for supplying hydrogen as pilot fuel to ammonia fuel engine.

Because ammonia is carbon-free, it has attracted attention as a fuel with the potential to contribute significantly to reducing GHG emissions in the maritime industry, and it is expected to be utilized in the future as a source of stable, clean energy.

To unlock the potential of ammonia, Amogy has developed an innovative ammonia-to-electrical power system that splits, or cracks, liquid ammonia into its base elements of hydrogen and nitrogen, which then funnels the hydrogen into a fuel cell, generating high-performance power.