Amogy, W-Industries Enter Tech & Engineering Partnership

Ammonia-to-power solutions provider Amogy announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with W-Industries, a provider of engineering, technology, manufacturing, construction and services, to explore opportunities for technology and engineering collaboration.

Tailored for industries such as maritime shipping and power generation, Amogy’s ammonia-to-electrical power system splits, or “cracks,” liquid ammonia into its base elements of hydrogen and nitrogen, and then funnels the hydrogen into a fuel cell for clean power generation.

Together, Amogy and W-Industries will explore opportunities for efficiently scaling the design and fabrication of modularized and containerized variants of Amogy’s products. This includes the establishment of a joint commissioning and service-support structure for future projects and product deployments.

Seonghoon Woo, CEO at Amogy, said, “By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to unlock new possibilities and to optimize Amogy’s commercial offerings. Together, we’re poised to deliver enhanced value to our customers and drive positive impact in our industry.”

Michael Bain, SVP at W-Industries, said, “We are looking forward to leveraging our process knowledge and packaging expertise to support the commercial development of Amogy’s ammonia-to-power solutions and continuing to build a long-term partnership.”