Ampelmann Secures Six New Contracts in US Offshore Wind Market

Dutch offshore crew transfer equipment specialist Ampelmann said Tuesday it had signed six new contracts in the offshore wind market in the United States for 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The contracts set for 2023 have been secured for work on two new offshore wind farms being built off New England's coast.

"In the coming year, Ampelmann’s motion compensated gangways will assist with the hook-up, cabling and commissioning of turbines on Vineyard and Southfork wind farms, two of the first commercial offshore wind farms in the USA that will provide clean energy to the region," Ampelmann said.

While Ampelmann has been present in the region since 2014, within the U.S. offshore oil and gas sector, the country's growing offshore wind ambitions have led the company to open a new office in Boston, Massachusetts, its second in the US.

"We see such a massive potential in this new industry that is starting in the USA”, says Gus DeOliveira, Business Development Area Manager Americas at Ampelmann.

"2023 will be the first time that two US wind farms will be simultaneously under construction. Though still at an infancy stage, between 2023-2030, the USA will be heavily investing in offshore wind. With its massive coastlines in the East, South and West, the country is positioned to become one of the global leaders in offshore wind within the next 10 years.”

The first project is on the Southfork wind farm, located on the outer continental shelf near Rhode Island, and the second project takes place on the Vineyard wind farm, located off the coast of Massachusetts.

Both projects will involve the use of the E1000 and the A300 system.

The E1000, based on Ampelmann E-type technology, can convert from personnel to cargo transport mode within minutes and has a lifting capacity of 1,000kg.

The Ampelmann A300 is able to convert from crane to gangway mode in 30 seconds and can carry cargo up to 300kg.

Alongside its systems, Ampelmann will provide 24/7 support with its Operation Control Centre (OCC) and through its digital platform, Ampelmann Insights, the company will provide workability forecasts and project management tools to further improve the workability and efficiency of offshore operations.



