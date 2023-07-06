AMPTC Chooses StormGeo's Fleet Performance Management for Sustainable Tanker Operations

Arab Maritime Petroleum Transport Company (AMPTC) has implemented StormGeo's environmental performance management solution across its entire tanker fleet to manage the environmental performance of its fleet and adhere to evolving GHG regulations.

AMPTC recently solidified a three-year agreement to use StormGeo’s Environmental Performance module in s-Insight on all tanker vessels at AMPTC’s disposal.

"At AMPTC, we perform intensive market research on the solutions available before we reach a decision on whom we will partner with. After months of analysis and market surveys, we couldn't find a better, more efficient solution than StormGeo's Fleet Performance Management (s-Insight) to partner with and use onboard our fleet of tankers. We are happy to start this long-term relationship and look forward to expanding our usage of the platform as it develops and grows," says Abdul Shahid Khashan, Technical Manager at AMPTC. ©StormGeo

Incorporating StormGeo's technology into its voyage performance optimization toolkit enables AMPTC to transform its fleet's commercial and environmental performance. By improving data quality and facilitating seamless data management, StormGeo's Environmental Performance solutions will assist AMPTC in navigating sustainability regulations with greater ease, StormGeo said.

According to StormGeo, this is especially important in light of the recent Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) introduction by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and its consequent challenges to tanker owners such as AMPTC. Furthermore, through comprehensive validation, transfer, and display of emission data, AMPTC is equipped to achieve long-term reductions in CO2 emissions.

StormGeo says that its Environmental Performance module in s-Insight is a comprehensive tool to monitor the environmental impact on emissions, improve environmental performance, and keep the fleet compliant with decarbonization regulations and initiatives through simple, trustworthy data reporting and validation.