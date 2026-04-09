AMSA Bans Vessel for Seafarer Exploitation

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) is warning maritime employers that failure to meet minimum standards for seafarers’ living and working conditions may result in serious consequences.

Employers are required to provide the timely payment of wages, safe accommodation, adequate rest and access to support, in line with their obligations under the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC).

Earlier this week, AMSA boarded the Liberia-flagged vessel BBG Wuzhou when it docked in Newcastle and conducted a comprehensive inspection. AMSA identified multiple issues, including defects for underpayment of crew wages, insufficient food and not providing free drinking water for seafarers, and subsequently detained the ship for unseaworthiness and being substandard.

AMSA found that the crew had not been paid for almost seven months, with unpaid wages totalling A$68,994.15.

As a result, AMSA has banned the vessel from entering or using any Australian ports or waters until October 4, effective immediately.

Greg Witherall, AMSA Acting Executive Director Operations, said the ban should serve as a clear warning to maritime employers to meet their obligations under the MLC.

“Seafarers play a critical role in keeping Australia moving, and they deserve to be paid lawfully and fairly. Underpaying seafarers is exploitation—plain and simple. Australia has zero tolerance for such conduct. It is unlawful, unethical, and a clear breach of our laws and values.

“Employers who engage in this behaviour should be in no doubt. If you are caught, you will be held to account. Vessel bans are costly, with some operators facing losses of millions of dollars by being denied access to Australian ports. AMSA will not hesitate to exercise its authority under the MLC when vessels are found to be in breach.”



