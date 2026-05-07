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Thursday, May 21, 2026

SCHOTTEL to Supply Propellers for Chinese LNG Bunkering Vessels

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 7, 2026

SCHOTTEL RudderPropeller SRP with ProAnode (Credit: SCHOTTEL)

SCHOTTEL RudderPropeller SRP with ProAnode (Credit: SCHOTTEL)

German marine propulsion manufacturer SCHOTTEL has been selected to supply rudder propellers for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessels being built for Shanghai International Port Group in China.

The vessels, each with a loading capacity of 20,000 cubic meters, are under construction at Jiangnan Shipyard and are scheduled for delivery in April 2027.

SCHOTTEL said the ships will each be equipped with two SRP 460 LE rudder propeller units as part of a fully electric propulsion system.

The company said the LE Drive configuration integrates the electric drive motor vertically, eliminating the need for an upper gearbox and improving efficiency while reducing fuel consumption, vibration and noise.

The vessels will also use SCHOTTEL’s MariHub monitoring system, which collects and analyses operational data to support condition-based maintenance.

SCHOTTEL said LNG bunkering vessels require high manoeuvrability to operate alongside large ships during ship-to-ship refuelling operations, including in difficult weather conditions.

The company added that LNG is expected to remain one of the main alternative marine fuels as the shipping industry seeks to reduce emissions.

Trite but true, the path to decarbonization has no ‘silver bullet’ solution.
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