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Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp Oil Product Stocks Drop to 12-Year Low

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 16, 2026

© Adobe Stock/chitsanupong

© Adobe Stock/chitsanupong

Total oil product stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining and storage hub were down 4% on the week to their lowest since 2014, as the war in the Middle East disrupts imports, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed on Thursday.

  • Total stocks stood at 4.72 million metric tons, dropping on declines in naphtha and middle distillate inventories, the data showed. 

  • Jet kerosene stocks were down 7.6%, continuing their downward trend from recent weeks, to 597,000 tons, to a four-year low, Insight Global's Lars van Wageningen said. He added that a jet fuel cargo shipped from the region to the Seychelles during the week, an unusual route. 

  • Gasoil and diesel stocks were down 6.8% to 1.95 million tons on slower imports and firmer inland demand, Wageningen said. 

  • Gasoline stocks rose 2.5% to 1.04 million tons. 

  • Fuel oil stocks also rose, gaining 5.6% to reach 702,000 tons. 

The following table shows volumes in thousands of tons:


16/04/2026

09/04/2026

17/04/2025

Gasoline

1,039

1,014

1,385

Naphtha

429

498

513

Gasoil

1,950

2,092

2,156

Fuel oil

702

665

1,189

Jet fuel

597

646

846


Product

Incoming cargoes

Outgoing cargoes

Gasoline

Denmark, France, South Korea, Spain, UK


Canada, Med., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UK, W. Africa


Naphtha

Spain


None


Gasoil

Kuwait, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Spain, U.S.


Germany, Med., Spain, UK


Fuel Oil

Baltics, France, Italy, Mexico, Sweden, UK


Ireland, Spain, Sweden, UK


Jet-kero

None


E. Africa, Germany, Sweden, UK



*COPYRIGHT NOTICE* - Any unauthorised use, duplication or disclosure of ARA stocks data is prohibited without the prior approval of PJK International B.V.


 (Reuters)

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