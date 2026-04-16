Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp Oil Product Stocks Drop to 12-Year Low

Total oil product stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining and storage hub were down 4% on the week to their lowest since 2014, as the war in the Middle East disrupts imports, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed on Thursday.

Total stocks stood at 4.72 million metric tons, dropping on declines in naphtha and middle distillate inventories, the data showed.

Jet kerosene stocks were down 7.6%, continuing their downward trend from recent weeks, to 597,000 tons, to a four-year low, Insight Global's Lars van Wageningen said. He added that a jet fuel cargo shipped from the region to the Seychelles during the week, an unusual route.

Gasoil and diesel stocks were down 6.8% to 1.95 million tons on slower imports and firmer inland demand, Wageningen said.

Gasoline stocks rose 2.5% to 1.04 million tons.

Fuel oil stocks also rose, gaining 5.6% to reach 702,000 tons.

The following table shows volumes in thousands of tons:



16/04/2026 09/04/2026 17/04/2025 Gasoline 1,039 1,014 1,385 Naphtha 429 498 513 Gasoil 1,950 2,092 2,156 Fuel oil 702 665 1,189 Jet fuel 597 646 846





Product Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes Gasoline Denmark, France, South Korea, Spain, UK

Canada, Med., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UK, W. Africa

Naphtha Spain

None

Gasoil Kuwait, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Spain, U.S.

Germany, Med., Spain, UK

Fuel Oil Baltics, France, Italy, Mexico, Sweden, UK

Ireland, Spain, Sweden, UK

Jet-kero None

E. Africa, Germany, Sweden, UK







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(Reuters)