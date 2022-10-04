Anemoi, CHI ink Wind Ship Tech Pact

Anemoi Marine Technologies, a provider of Rotor Sails to the shipping industry, reached an agreement with COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Co (CHI), a Chinese shipbuilding organization with nine yards and 7.5m dwt of annual production capability, whereby CHI customers will have the option to install Anemoi's Rotor Sails on newbuild vessels or retrofit during dry dock. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies can offer a turnkey installation solution to customers.

Rotor Sails, also known as Flettner Rotors, are an energy saving technology. The mechanical sails are comprised of tall cylinders which, when driven to spin, harness the renewable power of the wind to provide auxiliary propulsion to vessels which significantly reduces fuel consumption and lowers harmful emissions entering the atmosphere by 5-30%.

Anemoi already has more than 170 staff at its production and assembly facilities in Jiangsu Province, China.