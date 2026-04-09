Anglo-Eastern Cruise Management Supports Four Seasons Yacht on Maiden Voyage

Four Seasons I, a 95-suite yacht that announced Four Seasons' entry into the ultra-luxury yacht segment, has successfully completed her maiden voyage in the Mediterranean, supported by Anglo Eastern Cruise Management Inc. (AECMI) as her technical ship management partner.

AECMI’s involvement began during the newbuilding phase at Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard in 2024 and now includes technical management, safety and regulatory compliance, and crew recruitment and training customized to meet Four Seasons hospitality standards. Shore‑side support covers fuel procurement, emissions‑related compliance, itinerary and port support, medical coordination and voyage security monitoring, with new technology being introduced to maximize guest safety.

Through its role as ship manager, AECMI continues to deliver on its commitment to its clients by translating complex vessel capabilities and brand aspirations into safe, reliable, and well-managed operations at sea.