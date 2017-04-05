Marine Link
Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Hobart Brothers Company Celebrates 100th Anniversary

April 5, 2017

Photo: Hobart

Photo: Hobart

The milestone reflects a history rich in product innovation and determination that has driven the company’s success since it was incorporated by founder C.C. Hobart, his wife and three sons on March 24, 1917.

“From the beginning, Hobart Brothers Company has been an innovator in the welding industry,” says David Knoll, vice President and general manager. “That foundation continues through the vision and passion of our dedicated employees, and through our commitment to providing the highest quality products and welding solutions to our customers.”

During its 100 years of business, Hobart Brothers Company has manufactured battery chargers, introduced its first arc welder in 1925, built all-steel homes and founded the Hobart Trade School, now the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology. The company also opened Hobart Ground Power in the 1940s, focusing on the design and development of generators for starting large aircraft.

Today, the company is best known for formulating and manufacturing filler metals for the welding industry under the Hobart  brand, as well as manufacturing welding power sources for the retail marketplace. Hobart Brothers Company was family owned and operated until 1996 when it was acquired by Illinois Tool Works (ITW). 

The company will be celebrating its 100th year anniversary with private events for employees, retirees, members of ITW, and customers and distributors at its headquarters in Troy, Ohio.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News