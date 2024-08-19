Anschütz Debuts new Synapsis NX Software

Anschütz launched a new version of its SYNAPSIS NX software for the Integrated Navigation System (INS), Radar NX and ECDIS NX applications. This new software version 05.07 will also be presented at SMM 2024 in Hamburg, Germany next month.

With the new SYNAPSIS NX update, Anschütz has aimed to improve the user-friendliness and stability of the software and has created the basis for the bridge systems to comply with current and future standards. In addition to the requirements of the latest display standard IEC 62288 Edition 3, these particularly include the IACS cyber security standards UR E26 & E27. Customers will also benefit from new features supporting a safe and convenient navigation, especially for ECDIS NX and the INS.

The SYNAPSIS NX software runs on standardized hardware components and features all central functions of the bridge system, such as data management, alarm management, configuration management or the new services for cyber security.