Anschütz Delivers Navigation Systems to Multi-Purpose Vessels

Anschütz is delivering advanced, customized integrated bridge systems (IBS) to three multi-purpose vessels for the German Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV) built by Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R).

The vessels will run exclusively on LNG, with sophisticated systems supporting a wide-ranging mission profile.

The IBS consists of six Synapsis NX workstations with chart radar, ECDIS and conning, providing advanced features for precise and safe navigation, while using another ECDIS as a planning station. The workstations integrate a fuel-efficient and precise autopilot, a maintenance-free gyro compass system and navigational sensors.

The IBS also includes a dynamic positioning system with a motion sensor to deliver a customized indication for roll and pitch in the conning display, an acoustic management system with a forward-looking sonar, an oil spill detection system integrated using the new CAT240 Asterix interface to the radar sensors and communication systems.

The radars and the communications systems meet the Atmosphères Explosibles (ATEX) requirements to ensure safe use for LNG operation in hazardous environments or missions, such as firefighting.

The first of the new vessels enters service in 2025, the second a year later and the third at the end of 2026. Approved for worldwide operations, the vessels begin operations in the German Bight. The mission profile includes work on sea marks, water policing mission, pollution control, firefighting, emergency assistance and the deployment of hydroacoustic facilities.



