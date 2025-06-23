Anti-Submarine Shallow-Water Craft Delivered to the Indian Navy

The 'INS Arnala,' classed by Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and the first in a series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWCs), has been delivered to the Indian Navy.

The vessel was delivered by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, marking a milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in defense production.

‘INS Arnala’ has been designed and constructed in compliance with the Naval Classification Rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and has demonstrated the successful collaboration between Indian Defence Public Sector Undertakings, the private sector, and IRS in building capable naval platforms.

The primary role of the warship is to undertake naval underwater operations, covering underwater surveillance, detection and neutralization of hostile submarines, in shallow waters, where the environment renders these tasks more difficult. The vessels are also equipped for mine-laying, and other secondary roles.