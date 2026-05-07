Damen Shipyards to Delivery of Two Tugs to Albayrak Group

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with Türkiye's Albayrak Group for the delivery of an ASD Tug 2111 and ASD Tug 2813. This is the first contract between the two companies.

The Albayrak Group is one of the largest businesses in Türkiye and is active in the construction, industrial, and logistics sectors. The latter includes the management of Alsancak Port, Izmir;

Trabzon Port, Türkiye; Conakry Port, Guinea; Mogadishu Port, Somalia; Pointe-Noire Port, Congo; Banjul Port, Gambia; Bata and Malabo Ports, Equatorial Guinea; and Baku Port, Azerbaijan.

The ASD Tug 2111 and ASD Tug 2813 will provide towage services in the ports of Conakry and Pointe-Noire, respectively. The Albayrak Group selected Damen due to the strong reputation enjoyed by its tugs in the market, as well as its ability to facilitate a fast delivery.

Due to its stock building program, Damen had already begun construction of the tugs prior to receiving the order. As a result, the shipbuilder will deliver both vessels within five to six months of the contract signing.

Damen's ASD Tugs are designed to offer compact power suited to the modern port operation. They are highly maneuverable and suited to a wide range of port duties including push-pull, harbour assistance, and escort towage.

The ASD Tug 2111 is being constructed at Damen Shipyards Changde, in China and the ASD Tug 2813 at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam. The ASD Tug 2111, 21.02 x 11.13 meters, offers 50 tons of bollard pull, while the ASD Tug 2813, 25.59 x 12.93 meters, delivers up to 83 tons of bollard pull.

The Albayrak Group has chosen to customize the standard Damen design of its tugs with additional options. This includes equipping the vessels for the local flag state and climate requirements.