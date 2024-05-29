Antwerp Euroterminal Readies Shore Power Facility

Antwerp Euroterminal (AET) is installing two shore power connections which, when operational in 2026, will be the first in Belgium for seagoing vessels.

The two fixed shore power connections will be used by car carriers and con-ro vessels. AET is Europe's largest multipurpose terminal and one of 24 terminals of the Grimaldi Group. Although the European obligation to provide shore power for container vessels by 2030 does not apply to ro-ro and con-ro vessels, AET deliberately chooses to provide it anyway.

HOPaS (High voltage Onshore Power As a Service) is the technology and service consortium comprising Techelec, Yuso, and Whitewood that will handle the investment, installation, and operation of the future onshore power solution at AET.

The installation will have a total capacity of 5MW primarily for Grimaldi's new ro-ro vessels. The commissioned projects will carry a €25 to €30 million investment, to which the Flemish agency for innovation (VLAIO) granted a €4 million subsidy.

The 100% green electricity will initially be produced by three wind turbines installed on the terminal site and operated by Wind aan de Stroom. In addition, extra capacity will be produced by solar panels on the roof of the multilevel parking garage of the terminal and two extra wind turbines that are planned to be installed on the terminal. The produced green energy will be stored into a large battery system to optimize the use of the generated electricity.

For Port of Antwerp-Bruges, shore power is an important part of the greening of the port. Numerous connection points for quayside electricity are already available for barges and tugs, and in Zeebrugge quayside electricity will be available for cruise ships from 2026. Port of Antwerp-Bruges is also committed to providing shore power for the largest container ships by 2028.



