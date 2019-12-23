Antwerp Port Achieves Record for 7th Year

The Port of Antwerp has seen significant growth for the seventh year in a row, with freight volume up 1.3% to 238 million tonnes. Although some segments are under pressure, the port says it is making progress both economically and in sustainability and mobility.



Container freight, in particular, gained market share (up from 27.5% to 28.2%), while the dry bulk segment for its part saw its total volume expand by 3.4%.



In breakbulk on the other hand, with steel as the main product, the consequences of turbulence in world were clearly felt, resulting in an overall contraction of 13%.



In the liquid bulk segment too the volume was down, by 4.4%, due mainly to the slowdown in economic growth and fluctuations in oil prices.



In 2019 a strong foundation was laid for the future success of Port of Antwerp and the economic activity with which it is closely linked, with large investments being announced in the chemical and logistics sectors.



In addition to a record investment of 3 billion euros by INEOS in the Antwerp chemical cluster, this year also saw work starting on the ECLUSE steam distribution network. In addition, ExxonMobil's Delayed Coker Unit went into operation, and there were other investments by players such as BASF, Borealis and Standic.



Port of Antwerp CEO Jacques Vandermeiren said: "We are using the technology and expertise that we have in the port to smooth the path towards becoming a carbon-neutral port. We are striving for a multi-fuel port where various sustainable fuels are available beside one another. In the near future, we'll be experimenting with tugs powered by sustainable methanol hydrogen."



Jacques added: "Other interesting avenues that we are exploring are Carbon Capture & Utilisation and Carbon Capture & Storage, along with ways of re-using carbon in circular processes. It is our ambition to make the sustainable transition a reality, and Port of Antwerp has a pioneering role to play here."