By the Numbers: U.S. Inland Waterways Careers

The U.S. inland waterways don’t just move cargo — they move people into long-term, well-paid careers. At a time when trucking and rail struggle with shortages, turnover, and burnout, inland waterways operators quietly offer something different: a job you can start without experience, a career you can grow into, and a paycheck that gets better every step of the way.



A new study commissioned by the National Waterways Foundation and conducted by the Texas A&M Transportation Instituteputs hard numbers behind what operators and mariners have known for decades.



25,000

Miles of inland waterways

America’s inland waterways network spans 25,000 miles of rivers, lakes, bays, and man-made channels across 38 states. It’s the backbone of domestic energy, agriculture, and bulk commodity transport—and it requires people on board, 24/7.



$73 Billion

Annual cargo moved by inland waterways workers

Towboats and barges move more than $73 billion worth of cargo every year, including fuel, fertilizer, grain, chemicals, and construction materials. Every dollar moved depends on trained crews—no crews, no cargo.



127,500

Jobs supported nationwide

Inland waterways employment supports 127,500 jobs when direct, indirect, and induced impacts are included. These are not temporary or gig positions—they are skilled, long-term careers tied to infrastructure that cannot be outsourced.



$36.1 Billion

Total annual economic output

Using IMPLAN modeling and Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the study found inland waterways employment generates $36.1 billion in annual economic output, including:



Zero Experience Required

Unlike trucking or rail, no prior experience is required to start an inland waterways career. Entry-level deckhand positions provide paid, on-the-job training with advancement based on merit, performance, and certification—not seniority alone.



14 to 30 / 7 to 30

Days on, days off

Schedules are predictable and reliable:

Typical rotations range from 14–30 days on, followed by 7–30 days off



Compensation: What the Paychecks Look Like

(Midpoint annual earnings, based on national averages)



Position | Daily Rate | Annual Earnings

Deckhand | $204/day | $37,000–$48,960

Mate | $250/day | $45,000–$60,000

Tankerman | $367/day | $66,000–$88,080

Engineer | $479/day | $86,000–$114,960

Steersman | $545/day | $100,000–$130,800

Pilot | $754/day | $136,000–$180,960

Captain | $827/day | $150,000–$198,480