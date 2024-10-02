A-O-S Puts Second G-Class CTV to Offshore Wind Service on US East Cost

American Offshore Services (A-O-S) has deployed its hybrid-ready crew transfer vessel (CTV) to support the offshore wind industry on the U.S. East Coast.

The M/V Generater CTV is the second vessel in the A-O-S’ G-Class series, which has been delivered from Metal Shark Boats in Louisiana.

The G-Class vessels are designed to transport technical personnel and essential equipment to offshore wind farms, and have the capacity to accommodate 24 passengers.

The vessel has been designed for future hybrid integration, according to A-O-S.

“We are thrilled to deliver our second G-Class vessel, which has been serving the rapidly growing offshore wind industry on the U.S. East Coast for the past month. This vessel embodies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and sustainability,” said Michael Burbelo, Managing Director at A-O-S.