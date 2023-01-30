Marine Link
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
APC Lands Multiple Turkish Tanker Deals

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 30, 2023

Image courtesy APC

Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC) confirmed a series of new contracts to apply its MarineLINE tank coating system to newbuild and existing tankers, including:

  • A deal with Genka Shipbuilding will see MarineLINE applied to a newbuild 2,000-DWT oil and chemical tanker. Construction of the vessel at the Pendik Naval shipyard will get underway in January 2023.
  • APC also signed a contract with Okan Ogullari Shipping to coat its latest new build 10,500-DWT tanker. Construction work is also scheduled to start in January 2023.
  • In another deal, APC has been commissioned by Swan Tanker to recoat M/T İpek-S, a 6,267-DWT oil and chemical tanker which was built in 2009.
  • The 2013-built tanker M/T Endeavour 15,995-DWT will also be recoated with MarineLINE in early 2023 after an agreement was struck with DüZGIT Shipping Management. The Istanbul based business has a five-strong fleet, all coated with the MarineLINE system.
