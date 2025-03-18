Marine Link
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
APC Names Liu Global Tech Services Manager

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 18, 2025

Daniel Liu Advanced Polymer Coatings Global Technical Services Manager. Image courtesy APC

Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC), the Ohio, USA-based manufacturer of protective tank coatings for chemical and product tankers, appointed Daniel Liu as its new Global Technical Services Manager. Liu is an 18-year veteran with APC, most recently serving as the company’s Technical Services Manager for East Asia and Western Pacific Region.

APC is on a strong growth trajectory, aiming to quadruple its manufacturing capacity with a new state-of-the-art automated manufacturing system. In 2024, APC announced it was expanding its business in Asia in response to a surge in demand for its advanced products with a focus on strengthening sales of its MarineLINE protective cargo tank coating across the region.

Gas Turbine Air Intake Filtration System

