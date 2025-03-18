APC Names Liu Global Tech Services Manager

Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC), the Ohio, USA-based manufacturer of protective tank coatings for chemical and product tankers, appointed Daniel Liu as its new Global Technical Services Manager. Liu is an 18-year veteran with APC, most recently serving as the company’s Technical Services Manager for East Asia and Western Pacific Region.

APC is on a strong growth trajectory, aiming to quadruple its manufacturing capacity with a new state-of-the-art automated manufacturing system. In 2024, APC announced it was expanding its business in Asia in response to a surge in demand for its advanced products with a focus on strengthening sales of its MarineLINE protective cargo tank coating across the region.