PPG Debuts New Coatings for Steel, Metal Applications

PPG has introduced PSX 800 and PSX 805 coatings for steel and metal surfaces, two next-generation products formulated with greater flexibility and hiding performance than competing polysiloxane coatings.

According to PPG, the two new products feature improved flexibility, which enables them to withstand the cracking under stress commonly associated with difficult steel, tank exterior and building exterior applications. PSX 805 coating adds a durable satin-sheen finish that masks imperfections on metal surfaces. Designed for use in indoor spaces with strict chemical emissions limits, PSX 805 has also been independently tested by UL and meets the criteria for GREENGUARD Gold Certification, contributing to the creation of healthier interiors.

Diane Kappas, PPG vice president, protective and marine coatings (PMC), Americas, said PSX 800 and PSX 805 coatings add value by diminishing the need for traditional three-coat finish systems. “Because of their flexibility, durability and good looks, these products can provide single-coat protection over zinc-rich primers, replacing two-layer intermediate epoxy and polyurethane topcoat systems. That can help contractors reduce application costs, minimize waste and lower environmental emissions on the job site as well.”

PSX 800 and PSX 805 coatings offer all the benefits of traditional polysiloxane coatings, including low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, unlimited topcoat windows, superior color and gloss retention and exceptional abrasion, corrosion and chemical resistance, the manufacturer said. Typical applications are metal buildings and siding, structural steel, exterior lighting fixtures, signage, storage tanks, metal railings, bridges and finished metal parts.