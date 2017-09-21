Golar LNG Appoints Iain Ross as CEO

Related News

Russian Award for Sovcomflot

PAO Sovcomflot (SCF Group) was awarded first prize at the 2017 International Competition of Scientific, Technical and Innovative…

RSC Bio Solutions Gains Kawasaki OEM Approvals

RSC Bio Solutions, a provider of high performance Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EALs) - hydraulic fluids, gear oils and greases - and industrial cleaners and solvents…

NYK Group, Dualog, NTT Group Join Partnership for Onboard IoT Platform

The Japanese shipping group NYK Group (Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, MTI Co., Ltd.) will collaborate with Dualog and Nippon…

USS Iwo Jima, USS New York Return to Mayport

The amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), along with multiple…

Dryad Maritime Urges for Overhaul of Maritime Intelligence Industry

Dryad Maritime is calling on the maritime industry to develop a Standardisation Agreement (STANAG) setting minimum standards…

Pharos Offshore Names Warder COO

Pharos Offshore announced Andy Warder has joined the team as Chief Operations Officer with immediate effect. Warder joins…

Vard to Build Expedition Ship for Norway industrialist

Vard Holdings, a designers and shipbuilder of specialized vessels, announced that it has secured a contract for the design…

C-Map Acquires I-SEA

C-MAP, a supplier of digital marine cartography and cloud-based mapping solutions, has announced the acquisition of i-Sea AS, a technology and consulting company focused on the marine sector.