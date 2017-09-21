Marine Link
Thursday, September 21, 2017

Golar LNG Appoints Iain Ross as CEO

September 21, 2017

Shipping company Golar LNG Ltd said it has appointed Iain Ross as its new chief executive.
 
Ross succeeds Oscar Spieler, who was appointed as CEO last year after having previously led the company between July 2009 and June 2011.
 
Spieler was in charge of the company's FLNG Hilli Episeyo project and is leaving after its delivery, but would remain with the group as executive adviser, the company said in a statement.
 
Ross has joined Golar from project delivery company WorleyParsons Ltd, Golar LNG said.
 

Reporting by Kanishka Singh 

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Sep 2017 - Maritime Port & Ship Security Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News