Gazprom Delivers Second Post-Sanctions LNG Cargo to China

Russian energy giant Gazprom has delivered a second post-sanctions LNG cargo from the Baltic Sea's Portovaya plant to China, LSEG data showed on Wednesday.

The small-scale Portovaya plant, which has a production capacity of 1.5 million tons of LNG per year, started operations in September 2022.

Exports from the plant have been interrupted by additional U.S. sanctions over the Ukraine war that were imposed in January 2025 to disrupt Russia's ability to produce and export LNG and reduce its revenue from the trade.

Gas carrier Valera, formerly known as Velikiy Novgorod, loaded the cargo at the Baltic Sea plant on January 25 and delivered it to the Beihai LNG terminal on Wednesday, LSEG ship-tracking data showed.

The first cargo from the plant after a hiatus was delivered to the terminal last December.

Another of Russia's sanctioned plants, Arctic LNG-2, also supplies LNG to Beihai.

Before the sanctions, Portovaya shipped two cargoes a month on average during winter. Since March 2025, beyond the two shipments to China, it has been sending one cargo per month to the Russian western exclave of Kaliningrad.

In the early stages of its operations, most cargoes from Portovaya were delivered to Turkey and Greece with markets subsequently widening to China, Spain and Italy.





(Reuters - Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kate Mayberry)