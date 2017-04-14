Australian Naval Apprentices Excel

Royal Australian Navy apprentices have been working directly with industry in Adelaide, building on their initial trade training, and at the same time becoming part the next phase of naval warfare from the ground up.

The Air Warfare Destroyer Alliance shipyard has provided a hand-on training environment for the sailors as part of the team building the Navy's new destroyers.

Developing and strengthening their skills to complete the final elements of their trade qualifications, 11 apprentices are working in the shipyard, with another nine possible positions to be filled in the future.

On joining the Alliance, the apprentices complete a rotation through the shipyard where they are assigned to their relevant trade groups including electrical, mechanical, refrigeration and welding.

This rotation allows the apprentices to gain experience in the different aspects associated with their trade group.

The electrical department currently has four Navy apprentices working within their team, two in Production and two in Test and Activation.

When Able Seaman Electronics Technician Liam Ferrall commenced with the Alliance in January, he had no experience in installation type tasks and so the electrical team took him through their mock-up training module.

The mock-up training module was created for new tradespeople joining the Alliance when the project first began.

The module provides experience in specific installation tasks that would son be undertaken on a daily basis.

Able Seaman Farrell previously completed the theory aspects of his trade qualification at HMAS Cerberus, and is in the process of completing a Certificate III as a Ships Electrical Fitter.

He completed the initial mock-up training module in two weeks, and is now working within the Test and Activation Team.

“Working within the shipyard environment has been very beneficial to my training as I, along with the other apprentices, have the opportunity to get hands-on experience within my trade, whilst being surrounded by Alliance members who have a broad range of knowledge that I can learn from.” Able Seaman Ferrall said.

Five apprentices who were the first to commence with the Alliance in October last year are excelling at their shipyard rotation and are already close to completing the elements required for their trade qualification - almost six months earlier than expected.

Navy continues to outplace sailors in a number of industries to increase skills and strengthen relationships across maritime and aviation trades.