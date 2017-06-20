ABS Approval for Chiyoda's Floating LNG Power Plant

ABS has granted Approval in Principle (AIP) for a floating LNG power plant and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) design concept developed by Japan’s Chiyoda Corporation,

“As the energy mix shifts and global demand for gas increases, concepts like this will reshape how energy is supplied,” says ABS Vice President for Global Gas Solutions Patrick Janssens. “By working closely with Chiyoda, we were able to help them prove the feasibility of this novel and innovative concept.”

This concept offers a new approach to delivering new sources of power to remote areas of the world. The conceptual design is based on existing LNG carriers which are converted into floating power plants with small (~72 MW) to medium (~400 MW) scale power generation capabilities.

In reviewing Chiyoda’s floating LNG power plant concept, ABS applied its relevant Rules and Guides to confirm that the conceptual design meets the intent of applicable class requirements.

“By applying ABS’ robust guidance, we were able to develop a concept that meets operational demands and advances safety,” says Chiyoda Corporation Project Manager Toyomitsu Kanai. “By basing this concept on existing LNG carriers, we are able to reduce constructions costs and shorten delivery times. We look forward to developing this concept further and expanding the LNG value chain to new markets.”

Recognizing the changing landscape and increased industry focus on gas, ABS launched its Global Gas Solutions team in 2013 to support industry in developing gas-related projects. The ABS Global Gas Solutions team provides industry leadership, offering guidance in liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating structures and systems, gas fuel systems and equipment, gas carriers, and regulatory and statutory requirements.