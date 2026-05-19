Seatrium Expands NUS CDE Professorship for Ocean Renewables

Seatrium Limited announced a new contribution of about USD$1.33 million (S$1.7 million) to enhance the Seatrium Professorship at the National University of Singapore College of Design and Engineering (“NUS CDE”). This reinforces a partnership with NUS CDE to advance innovation and collaboration in energy transition and sustainable offshore technologies, including ocean renewable energy.

With current and past contributions in addition to government matching grants, the total contribution will exceed USD$3.9 million (S$5 million). This ensures the sustainability of the Professorship’s impact and underscores Seatrium’s commitment to advancing the industry’s engineering capabilities, accelerating innovation, and developing a future-ready workforce in support of Singapore’s broader research and innovation priorities. Aligned with Singapore’s Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE2030) priorities, the Professorship contributes to national efforts to drive industry-relevant research and technological advancement.

The Seatrium Professorship, first established in 2023 and centered on offshore wind, has attracted Visiting Professors and industry thought leaders. This includes wind energy expert Professor Gerard van Bussel, as well as the Chief Executive Officers of leading classification societies such as the American Bureau of Shipping and DNV, whose public lectures each attracted over 400 participants.

The Professorship has delivered meaningful outcomes, including a flagship public lecture attended by over 600 participants. It also featured two specialised short courses for NUS CDE students and Seatrium engineers, each drawing up to 40 attendees, alongside targeted training for Seatrium’s workforce. In addition, the Professorship enabled direct collaboration between NUS CDE and Seatrium’s floating wind design and technical teams. A robust governance structure has also been established to support its continued growth and impact.

In tandem with this new contribution, the scope of the Seatrium Professorship will be expandedinto an integrated suite of initiatives to deepen research impact, strengthen industry relevance, and drive innovation. This includes appointing academic and industry-linked Seatrium Professorships to anchor research leadership, strengthen global linkages and support RIE2030 priorities in energy transition, sustainability and advanced engineering. The Professorship will also strengthen tripartite industry–academia–government collaboration and accelerate the translation of innovations into scalable, industry-ready solutions.

In addition, the expanded Seatrium Professorship will formalise a technology foresight platform to inform industry and ecosystem stakeholders on emerging technologies, market developments and policy trends.