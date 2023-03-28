Approval in Principle Granted for VLGC with Carbon Capture

China Classification Society (CCS) has issued Approval in Principle (AIP) for the design of the world’s first low carbon very large gas carrier (VLGC).

The concept design is based on an LPG dual fuel ship type with a carbon capture system onboard.

Two Type C low-temperature carbon dioxide storage tanks are located on both sides of the open deck in the cargo area, and the designed carbon dioxide capture rate of the system can reach over 85%.

CCS’s Shanghai Rules & Research Institute issued the AIP to Jiangnan Shipbuilding for the design which was developed jointly with No. 711 Institute of CSSC, in cooperation with CCS.

CCS has submitted guidelines to the IMO for the calculation of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) for the ship, as well as two proposals on revisions to the inspection and certification guidelines.

Jiangnan Shipbuilding delivered the 86,000cbm Gas Capricorn to Southwest Maritime in 2022. The vessel was the world's first VLGC to use LPG as its main power fuel. The yard is expected to deliver the first three of six 93,000cbm dual-fuel LPG VLGCs for Petredec this year.