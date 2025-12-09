Birdon is Building a Smarter Digital Shipyard with SSI

Marine engineering firm Birdon operates across Australia and the United States, delivering complex programs on a global scale. With distributed teams, tight production schedules, and increasing demands for accuracy and efficiency, the company needed more than generic software: they needed shipbuilding technology built for real-world workflows.

By partnering with SSI and standardizing on ShipConstructor, Birdon has been able to:

• Tailor software to its unique build processes and deliverables

• Enable secure collaboration across global teams

• Maintain a single “model of truth” across regions

• Automate manual layout tasks to reduce errors, save time, and minimize steel waste

• Support 24/7 production through seamless project handoffs between time zones.

The result is a more connected, efficient, and resilient digital shipbuilding operation.





