PBES Scores DNV GL Type Approval

TGS Shares Fall after Q2 Sales Disappoint

Shares of the world's leading provider of geoscience data to oil companies TGS fell by more than 6 percent on Thursday, after disappointing sales in the second quarter.

DNV GL Rolls Out Electronic Certificates Across Entire Fleet

In a first for the ship classification industry, DNV GL has commenced the roll out of IMO compliant electronic class and…

Yanmar Launches New Diesel Outboard

Following its agreement with German manufacturer Neander Shark for exclusive global distribution of the Dtorque 111 twin…

Tropical Depression 17 Forms over Eastern Atlantic: NHC

Tropical Depression 17 has formed over the Eastern Atlantic and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm later on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Alfa Laval Introduces PureBallast 3.1 Compact Flex

Now in its third generation, the newest Alfa Laval PureBallast ballast water treatment system has been engineered to minimize…

Vard to Build Expedition Ship for Norway industrialist

Vard Holdings, a designers and shipbuilder of specialized vessels, announced that it has secured a contract for the design…

NOIA Appoints Four to BoD

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) Chairman David Welch has appointed four new members to the association’s Board of Directors.

Seafarers UK Appoints Corporate Fundraising Manager

Mairéad Ní Cheóinín has been appointed to Seafarers UK as the charity’s new Corporate Fundraising Manager where her focus…

Maritime Professionals See the Future Coming Fast

Maritime professionals from all sectors operating sub IMO / sub 80 feet vessels are invited to participate in three one-day NEXT GENERATION Workshops.

Philippines Completes Scientific Survey in Disputed Sea

The Philippines has completed an 18-day scientific survey in the South China Sea to assess the condition of coral reefs and draw a nautical map of disputed area…

ZF Marine Opens New North America Commercial Craft Center of Competence

The new facility has dedicated transmission and thruster repair facilities, and larger warehouse and training areas. ZF Marine…