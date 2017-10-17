Marine Link
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

PBES Scores DNV GL Type Approval

October 17, 2017

Designer and manufacturer of high power lithium-ion energy storage PBES (Plan B Energy Storage) said it has received DNV GL Type Approval of the PBES energy storage system for use in commercial marine, offshore oil and gas and renewable energy applications.
 
“PBES celebrates the certification of our systems to this highest standard,” said Brent Perry, PBES Chief Executive Officer. “Global reach and dominant position in classification across multiple markets make DNV GL the most important validation PBES can receive.”
 
PBES said it expects the type approval to open global marine markets by providing customers with security in knowledge that their vessel will meet class standards.
 

 

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News